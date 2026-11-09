The Ethiopian-Eritrean Escalation: Motives, Scenarios, and Regional Implications
November 7, 2026
Addis Ababa Standard
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki (R) celebrate the reopening of the Embassy of Eritrea in Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on July 16, 2018. Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki reopened his country’s embassy in Ethiopia on July 16, the latest in a series of dizzying peace moves after two decades of war between the neighbours. (Photo by MICHAEL TEWELDE / AFP)
Key Takeaways
The current escalation between Ethiopia and Eritrea is driven by the legacy of previous wars, the failure of post-conflict reconciliation efforts to foster mutual trust, the resurgence of internal conflicts, and competing regional interests.
Ethiopia’s pursuit of access to the sea conflicts with Eritrea’s concerns over sovereignty and territorial integrity, making the question of maritime access a central driver of the ongoing crisis.
A pattern of controlled escalation between the two countries is likely to persist, accompanied by the constant risk that military buildups and limited confrontations could trigger a full-scale war as a result of miscalculation.
Should war erupt, it would place significant strain on both countries, deepen their existing economic and humanitarian challenges, and pose a particularly serious threat to Eritrea’s territorial integrity.
The conflict could also generate broader repercussions for regional security, maritime navigation, and trade. Containing such an escalation would require sustained external mediation, diplomatic pressure, and credible guarantees. However, any de-escalation is likely to remain fragile unless the underlying sources of tension are effectively addressed.
Escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea – which culminated in the complete severance of diplomatic relations on October 1, 2026 – point to a growing risk of direct military confrontation. This deterioration coincides with a significant military buildup, a resurgence of hostilities in northern Ethiopia, mutual accusations concerning alleged Eritrean support for opponents of the Ethiopian government, and reports of Eritrean troop movements into the Tigray region. Asmara has rejected these allegations, portraying them as a pretext for threatening its sovereignty and territorial integrity, with the ultimate aim of securing Ethiopian access to the sea through Eritrean territory by force.
These developments are unfolding within a regional environment already marked by increasing fragility and uncertainty. Ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia continue to intensify, while the repercussions of the Iranian crisis and the growing competition among regional and international powers in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea are further contributing to regional instability.
This paper examines the drivers and strategic dimensions of the Ethiopian-Eritrean escalation, explores potential scenarios, and assesses their implications for both countries and the broader region.
Motives and Strategic Dimensions of the Conflict
The escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea are rooted in intensifying mutual threat perceptions driven by a complex interplay of historical, domestic, regional, and geopolitical factors. These drivers can be outlined as follows:
The Historical Dimension: The Legacy of Wars and Fragile Reconciliation
Relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea have long been characterized by volatility, suspicion, and a profound lack of trust. Brief periods of rapprochement have repeatedly given way to bitter hostility, manifested through both direct confrontation and proxy warfare.
The first period of rapprochement began when the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front (EPLF), led by Isaias Afwerki, joined forces with a broad coalition of Ethiopian ethnic groups to topple the military regime that ruled Ethiopia from 1974 to 1991 under the leadership of Mengistu Haile Mariam from 1977 onward. This political transition brought the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), led by Meles Zenawi, to power at the helm of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which formally recognized Eritrea’s independence in 1993. However, relations rapidly deteriorated thereafter, culminating in the 1998–2000 border war that entrenched animosity between the two countries for nearly two decades.
The second phase began with the historic rapprochement launched by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on July 9, 2018. This ushered in a period of strategic cooperation and eventually a military alliance between the two countries, driven by distinct strategic calculations but united by a common adversary at the time: the TPLF. However, the manner in which the two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia (2020–2022) was concluded, particularly through the Pretoria Peace Agreement signed in November 2022 between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF under the auspices of the African Union, was viewed by the Eritrean president as a “political and strategic betrayal” of his country. As a result, the alliance gradually unraveled, giving way to deep-seated, albeit latent, tensions.
Consequently, this temporary improvement in bilateral relations proved to be largely the product of understandings between the political leaderships of the two states rather than the result of durable institutional arrangements. The commitments announced during the rapprochement period never evolved into effective mechanisms for managing disputes, building confidence, or promoting long-term good-neighborly relations. As a result, the legacy of historical grievances and mutual suspicion continued to shape bilateral interactions and fuel a heightened sensitivity to perceived threats.
The Internal and Security Dimension: The Resurgence of Conflict in Northern Ethiopia
Internal security dynamics are a key determinant of bilateral relations, as questions of sovereignty and borders have become increasingly intertwined with recurring internal conflicts, particularly in northern Ethiopia. Eritrea has historically exercised considerable influence over Ethiopia’s internal dynamics, including the formation of political and military alliances, by leveraging its ties with Ethiopian factions opposed to Addis Abeba. Against this backdrop, some observers argue that Asmara played a pivotal role in facilitating the formation of the “Alliance for Survival,” announced on September 20, 2026, which brought together the TPLF and six other opposition groups. The coalition’s stated objective is to overthrow the government of Abiy Ahmed, drawing parallels with the armed struggle that led to the downfall of the Mengistu regime.
More recently, Eritrea may have felt compelled to intervene directly in support of its allies within the TPLF while complicating Ethiopian military efforts to suppress the insurgency. From Asmara’s perspective, a successful Ethiopian campaign against the TPLF could free Addis Ababa to redirect its military capabilities toward Eritrea in pursuit of its maritime ambitions. This could help explain reports of Eritrean military incursions deep into the Tigray region during the first 10 days of October. Although the operation reportedly ended with a withdrawal following strikes by the Ethiopian Air Force, such developments provide Addis Ababa with additional justification for adopting a more assertive posture toward its northern neighbor. On October 19, 2026, Abiy Ahmed warned that Eritrea would face “extremely severe consequences” if it continued to support his opponents and allow its territory to serve as a base for groups hostile to Ethiopia.
The Regional and Geopolitical Dimension: Geography and Ethiopia’s Maritime Ambitions
Since October 2023, Abiy Ahmed has framed Ethiopia’s quest for access to the Red Sea as an “existential” national priority and a prerequisite for the country’s resurgence, placing it alongside landmark strategic projects such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. As a result, the issue has moved to the center of both government policy and the broader Ethiopian political discourse. What was once largely considered an economic and commercial concern has increasingly acquired security, military, and geopolitical dimensions, reflecting Ethiopia’s ambition to establish maritime influence and strengthen its regional standing.
Perhaps the most consequential shift in Addis Ababa’s approach has been the increasingly assertive rhetoric directed at neighboring states, particularly Eritrea. Statements by the Ethiopian prime minister and senior officials have included explicit references to “correcting past mistakes” that left Ethiopia landlocked, a characterization widely understood as referring to Eritrea’s independence. In Asmara, such statements are interpreted as signaling a potential intention to alter the existing territorial and political status quo, whether through renewed attempts at political reintegration or the seizure of strategic assets, including the port of Assab.
At the same time, regional and external dynamics have become increasingly important drivers of the widening rift between Addis Abeba and Asmara. The two capitals now hold divergent positions on several major regional issues, including the conflict in Sudan. Their alignment patterns have also begun to diverge, most notably through Eritrea’s growing cooperation with Egypt, Sudan, and Somalia, contrasted with Ethiopia’s expanding ties with Israel and Somaliland. Beyond regional rivalries, the calculations of external powers continue to shape the strategic environment in which both governments operate. Perceptions regarding potential gains, risks, deterrence thresholds, and opportunities for strategic maneuvering influence decision-making in both capitals. These factors may either encourage or restrain direct military confrontation and proxy conflicts, depending on the evolving dynamics of regional competition.
The Diplomatic Dimension: The Rupture of Bilateral Relations and the Erosion of Conflict-Management Tools
In recent years, political discourse between Ethiopia and Eritrea has increasingly been dominated by narratives of conspiracy and mutual accusations. Rather than serving as channels for confidence-building, dispute management, or constructive engagement, diplomatic channels and mechanisms have been used to exert political pressure, mobilize domestic and international public opinion, and reinforce hardline negotiating positions. This has further deepened the trust deficit between the two countries, ultimately culminating in a complete rupture of diplomatic relations, officially announced on October 1, 2026.
This rupture does not necessarily indicate that either side – or both – has decided to go to war. Rather, it suggests that the crisis has reached an advanced stage and that many of the mechanisms traditionally used to prevent confrontation and manage escalation have effectively collapsed. This erosion of diplomatic channels could narrow the scope for political compromise, raise the domestic and political costs of concessions, and increase the risk of miscalculation or disproportionate responses to actions perceived as existential threats within an increasingly hostile regional environment.
Between Fragile Containment and Confrontation: Likely Scenarios for the Crisis
In light of the complexities outlined above and the prevailing realities on the ground, three broad scenarios can be envisaged for the future trajectory of the crisis between Ethiopia and Eritrea:
1. Calculated Escalation
This scenario assumes the continuation of the diplomatic rupture, persistent tensions, and ongoing military mobilization between Eritrea and Ethiopia. It involves a carefully managed intensification of mutual pressure, potentially including limited military operations and sporadic border clashes intended to reinforce deterrence, while avoiding a full-scale, direct confrontation.
Several factors could sustain this scenario:
First, the worsening internal situation in Ethiopia, particularly the escalating conflict in the north, risks drawing the Ethiopian military into a prolonged war of attrition on multiple fronts. This would constrain Addis Ababa’s ability to exert sustained pressure on Eritrea and increase the costs and risks associated with opening an additional front against Asmara.
Second, mounting security concerns in Eritrea may encourage its leadership to calibrate support for allied Ethiopian factions more carefully, keeping such involvement within limits that preserve plausible deniability.
Third, regional and international actors might intensify diplomatic efforts to discourage both sides from moving toward open confrontation.
Nevertheless, this scenario remains fraught with uncertainty and risk. Miscalculations or a cycle of escalating actions and retaliatory responses could ultimately trigger an all-out military confrontation.
2. Open War
This scenario envisions the gradual, or potentially sudden, transition from heightened tensions into a large-scale direct military confrontation between the two countries.
Several potential triggers could contribute to such an outcome:
First, the success of Abiy Ahmed’s government in weakening its opponents, containing internal rebellion, and consolidating domestic security could strengthen confidence in its military capabilities and reinforce its ambition to reshape the strategic environment of the Red Sea through military action against Eritrea.
Second, a growing sense of existential threat within the Eritrean leadership could encourage preemptive action aimed at disrupting Ethiopian plans before they fully materialize.
Third, external factors could play a decisive role. Political guarantees, military assistance, logistical support, or diplomatic backing provided by regional and international partners may increase the confidence of both sides in their ability to impose their preferences through force.
3. Temporary Calm
This scenario remains possible despite several obstacles, including deep-rooted mistrust, mutual security concerns, widening divergences in interests and strategic visions, and intensifying regional polarization.
The likelihood of this scenario could increase if regional and international actors, particularly African institutions, move beyond calls for restraint and undertake a more active mediation effort supported by meaningful pressure, incentives, and guarantees. Such an initiative would also require both Addis Ababa and Asmara to recognize that the costs and uncertainties of war outweigh its potential benefits.
Under these conditions, the two sides could gradually resume dialogue and explore mechanisms for managing tensions, potentially reaching interim understandings that would help reduce escalation and polarization.
However, such de-escalation would likely remain fragile. It is unlikely to resolve the fundamental disputes that lie at the heart of the crisis, particularly those relating to borders, sovereignty, and Ethiopia’s pursuit of access to the Red Sea. More realistically, it would amount to a temporary freeze of hostilities rather than a comprehensive settlement. Consequently, the possibility of renewed confrontation would remain contingent on changes in the regional balance of power and the broader strategic environment.
Implications for the Two Countries and the Regional Environment
The escalating tensions between Addis Ababa and Asmara carry implications that extend far beyond the domestic arenas of Ethiopia and Eritrea. Their repercussions are likely to affect regional security dynamics and the balance of power in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.
1. Ethiopia and Its Internal Conflict
Should the current escalation persist under either of the first two scenarios, Ethiopia could find itself confronting a complex predicament, balancing the risks of prolonged military attrition against opportunities to strengthen national mobilization and consolidate its political standing at both the domestic and regional levels.
On the one hand, continued or intensifying tensions with neighboring Eritrea may enhance Addis Abeba’s capacity to mobilize domestic support in response to what it perceives as an external threat. This could reinforce the government’s narrative and strengthen its motivation to reshape the strategic environment surrounding its internal conflict, potentially leading to military action against Asmara. If successful, such a strategy could yield significant gains, most notably securing access to the sea, which would constitute a major achievement for landlocked Ethiopia.
On the other hand, such a confrontation could significantly intensify the political, military, economic, and humanitarian pressures facing the Ethiopian government and military. This would be particularly true if a conflict with Eritrea evolved into a prolonged and costly war without producing rapid and meaningful gains on either the domestic or external fronts. Such an outcome would provide the government’s opponents, including the TPLF and other groups associated with the Alliance for survival, with greater opportunities to reorganize and coordinate their activities. Furthermore, the need to allocate military capabilities between domestic security challenges and external deterrence requirements could strain Addis Ababa’s ability to suppress insurgencies while simultaneously pursuing strategic objectives against Eritrea.
The decisive factor in this equation will therefore be the capacity of Abiy Ahmed’s government to effectively manage multiple challenges over an extended period while preserving political cohesion and military effectiveness. Conversely, a de-escalation scenario could allow Addis Abeba to temporarily neutralize the Eritrean challenge, enabling it to focus its efforts on containing domestic opponents and reducing their capacity to threaten federal authority.
The most likely near-term trajectory remains one of calculated escalation between Addis Ababa and Asmara, despite the risk of further escalation (Shutterstock)
2. Eritrea
The calculated escalation scenario may provide Asmara with several opportunities. These would include strengthening domestic cohesion; reinforcing defensive capabilities; expanding its influence within Ethiopia; and strengthening regional partnerships to secure support and deter an adversary with superior demographic, economic, and military resources.
However, a transition to direct war would expose Eritrea to far more severe risks. Such threats could extend beyond the survival of the current Eritrean regime to encompass broader challenges affecting the country’s territorial integrity, political geography, and strategic position within the Red Sea region. A prolonged conflict would also exhaust its military capabilities, destroy critical infrastructure, disrupt commercial activity, and severely worsen economic and living conditions. The burdens associated with military mobilization and large-scale displacement would further compound these challenges.
Conversely, a de-escalation scenario could provide Eritrea with an opportunity to mitigate these risks, although it would not necessarily lead to a sustainable settlement. Moreover, Eritrea’s persistent sense of vulnerability could prompt a more assertive response and deeper involvement in regional proxy conflicts, including the intensifying geopolitical rivalry between Addis Ababa and Cairo over the Nile Basin and the Red Sea. This could further internationalize the Ethiopian-Eritrean dispute and complicate efforts to achieve a durable political settlement between the two countries.
3. The Regional Environment
Within an already tense regional context, the consequences of a confrontation between Eritrea and Ethiopia would extend well beyond the scope of a bilateral military conflict. Continued estrangement and instability could reinforce existing regional tensions, particularly in the absence of effective communication channels, preventive diplomacy, and conflict-management mechanisms.
First, the crisis could deepen political and security fragility across the Horn of Africa. The intertwining of conflict theaters and the potential spillover of hostilities into highly sensitive border areas could accelerate the militarization of both domestic and regional politics. Such developments may influence the trajectory of ongoing conflicts, particularly the war in Sudan, affecting local balances of power and shaping the calculations of the parties involved. The resulting environment could exacerbate governance challenges, create greater opportunities for armed groups and illicit actors, strengthen transnational arms-trafficking networks, and increase humanitarian burdens on the region’s governments and communities.
Second, the crisis could intensify regional polarization and realignment. Regional states and external powers would likely be compelled to reassess their policies and relationships with both Ethiopia and Eritrea. Countries such as Djibouti and Somalia may find it increasingly difficult to maintain neutrality or balance competing partnerships should tensions continue to escalate. At the same time, powers outside the region might seek to exploit emerging tensions and shifting alignments to expand their influence and advance their strategic interests, without necessarily committing themselves to either side or a particular regional bloc.
Third, the confrontation could contribute to a broader reconfiguration of the geopolitical landscape of the Red Sea and its littoral regions. Ethiopia’s ambition to establish maritime influence has become one of the principal drivers of friction with Eritrea, transforming a bilateral dispute into a matter with wider regional and international implications. This dynamic is likely to further internationalize the crisis, adding complexity to the regional and maritime security structure stretching from East Africa to the Arabian Peninsula and from the Mediterranean to the Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean.
The resulting shifts could significantly affect regional patterns of competition and cooperation, balances of power, and bilateral and collective security arrangements. They could also have repercussions for maritime navigation, international trade, energy flows, shipping routes, and global supply chains.
The magnitude of these repercussions will depend largely on the trajectory and duration of any Ethiopian-Eritrean confrontation, as well as on the policies adopted by regional and international actors, particularly whether they seek to contain the crisis or exploit it to advance their own strategic interests and geopolitical influence.
Conclusions
Ethiopian-Eritrean relations have reached one of their most complex, tense, and dangerous junctures in more than two decades. The current crisis extends well beyond bilateral disagreements, reflecting the intersection of unresolved historical grievances, recurring internal conflicts, and competing strategic calculations related to deterrence, regional competition, and security in the Red Sea and its surrounding region. The course of events will depend largely on Ethiopia’s ability to effectively manage its domestic challenges, the nature and extent of Eritrea’s involvement in Ethiopia’s internal dynamics, and the policies adopted by regional and international actors. External powers, through a combination of pressure, incentives, and security guarantees, will continue to influence the strategic calculations of both Addis Ababa and Asmara and shape their assessment of the costs and benefits of confrontation. Consequently, these factors may either contribute to containing the crisis or accelerate its progression toward an open conflict that could threaten the stability of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.
Based on current indicators, the scenario of “calculated escalation” between Addis Abeba and Asmara is likely to persist in the foreseeable future, given the deep mutual mistrust and domestic challenges facing both countries. However, this trajectory carries the risk of a gradual or sudden shift toward “open war” as a result of miscalculation and mounting friction. These risks are compounded by the absence of effective mediation mechanisms, fragile domestic and regional conditions, and divergent interests and priorities among the actors involved in the crisis.
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