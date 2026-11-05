US Prepares to Establish New Military Base in Somalia's Puntland
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Nov 2026 19:23
US military cargo aircraft have reportedly arrived in the coastal city of Bosaso as Washington prepares to establish a new military facility and train local security forces, amid reports of a US withdrawal from another base in southern Somalia.
The United States has begun preliminary preparations to establish a new military facility in the coastal city of Bosaso in Somalia's northeastern Puntland region, Somali media reported, following the arrival of US military cargo aircraft at the city's airport in recent days.
The reported move comes amid indications of a broader restructuring of the US military presence in Somalia.
According to local sources cited by Baidoa Online, the aircraft movements are linked to preparations for the facility, under an alleged understanding reached between Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni and US officials to expand security and military cooperation.
The sources said preliminary activities related to the project had begun, although Washington has not officially confirmed the start of construction or disclosed the facility's nature, size, or intended functions.
US reportedly plans to train Puntland security forces
Meanwhile, Garowe Online reported that Puntland authorities had begun selecting around 100 personnel from different security units to undergo US military training in Bosaso.
The outlet said the arrangements form part of security understandings involving the training, equipping, and financing of local forces to strengthen their capabilities against armed groups.
In August, Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni held talks with officials from the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) on expanding security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts, alongside plans to develop the US military presence in Bosaso.
The discussions reportedly addressed efforts against ISIS and Al-Shabaab in the mountainous areas of the Bari region, as well as cooperation on maritime security and counter-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden.
Reports of US withdrawal from Balidogle base
The developments coincide with reports that US military personnel have left the Balidogle airbase in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region in the south of the country.
Washington had used the facility to train the Danab special forces and support military operations against Al-Shabaab.
Bosaso holds strategic importance due to its location on the Gulf of Aden and its proximity to maritime routes leading to the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The surrounding mountainous areas of Puntland are also sites of activity by armed groups.
Previous US reports have pointed to plans to expand intelligence activities and air operations from Bosaso airport, potentially strengthening surveillance of armed groups and counterterrorism operations.
US forces allegedly continue to conduct airstrikes against ISIS and Al-Shabaab in Somalia, in coordination with the federal government in Mogadishu, according to publicly stated arrangements.
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