Zambia Breaks Ground on First Vaccine Plant with Chinese Partner
Source: Xinhua| 2026-11-18 02:24:00|Editor: huaxia
LUSAKA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Zambia on Tuesday broke ground on its first vaccine manufacturing plant in Lusaka, the nation's capital, marking a step toward domestic production of essential vaccines and greater health security.
The plant will be developed by ZAMVAX, a joint venture, with a 60-40 equity split between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the investment arm of the Zambian government, and China's Jijia International Medical Technology Company Limited. It will be located in the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Wang Sheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, Roma Chilengi, Zambia's minister of health, alongside other senior government officials and representatives of the Chinese enterprise involved in the project.
The first phase of the project will establish an oral cholera vaccine fill-and-finish facility with an annual production capacity of about 20 million doses. A subsequent phase is expected to introduce local antigen production, enabling end-to-end cholera vaccine manufacturing.
The project is also projected to expand into the production of pediatric and animal vaccines.
Speaking at the ceremony, Wang described the project as a milestone in Zambia's health sector, noting that it came at a critical time as cholera continues to pose a major public health threat in Zambia and across other African nations.
He said that the project demonstrates the longstanding friendship between China and Zambia and underscores the importance of health cooperation as a core pillar of bilateral relations.
Once completed, the facility will help Zambia reduce its dependence on imported vaccines, save foreign exchange, and lower procurement and importation costs, Wang added.
Furthermore, it will help mitigate risks arising from global supply chain disruptions and vaccine delivery delays while strengthening the country's capacity for epidemic preparedness and emergency response.
Wang noted that the facility will not only serve Zambia's domestic health needs but also enhance public health capacity across the wider region, ultimately helping to transform Zambia from a vaccine importer into a regional supplier of public health products.
Echoing these sentiments, Chilengi said the plant will help address a major public health challenge facing Zambia and the broader African continent.
He pointed out that the country, like many of its African peers, has encountered difficulties in securing vaccines during cholera outbreaks due to global shortages, expressing optimism that local production will help ease supply constraints.
Chilengi expressed gratitude to China for its past donations of oral cholera vaccines, which aided Zambia in responding to previous outbreaks, and noted the encouragement of seeing those same vaccines produced locally.
He concluded by stating that the project fulfills the vision of President Hakainde Hichilema, who has consistently championed the establishment of a domestic vaccine manufacturing facility in Zambia.
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