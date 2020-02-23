UN Boss Arrives Ahead of Key Indaba
United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed addresses media on arrival at The Victoria Falls International Airport yesterday. She is in the country ahead of the Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) that is being hosted by Zimbabwe in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission on Africa (UNECA). - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
Fararai Machivenyika in Victoria Falls
Zimbabwe Sunday Mail
United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Ms Amina Mohammed arrived here yesterday ahead of the sixth session of the African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD), which begins tomorrow.
She was met at the Victoria Falls International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UN, Dr Frederick Shava.
Ms Mohammed told journalists soon after arrival that the indaba was meant to strategise on the continent’s economic growth.
“It is great to be here. We are coming on a mission for the regional forum between the UN and the AU, and what better place to be than in Zimbabwe to chart the leadership we need to transform Africa through Agenda 2063,” she said.
She is expected to attend the special session of the Regional Coordination Mechanism for Africa (RCM-Africa), an African Youth Engagement Forum that will be held concurrently with the forum.
The youth engagement forum seeks to inspire African youth, in particular young women, to actively participate and contribute in development issues.
ARFSD seeks to conduct a regional follow-up and review of progress made, facilitate peer learning and advance transformative solutions and actions to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063.
The ARFSD is an intergovernmental platform convened by the Economic Commission for Africa in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank and the United Nations system to review progress, share experiences and lessons learned, and build consensus on recommendations in the form of key messages to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063 of the African Union.
The forum will be held under the theme “2020-2030: A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063”.
The ARFSD will be officially opened by President Mnangagwa tomorrow.
The ARFSD is an intergovernmental platform convened by the ECA in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank and the United Nations system.
