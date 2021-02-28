China’s PLA Delivers COVID19 Vaccines to Philippines Army
By Global Times
Feb 28, 2021 02:52 PM
File photo:VCG
A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to the Philippines' army arrived in Manila on Sunday afternoon. President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte went to the airport to accept the vaccines, the first batch the Philippines received since the outbreak.
Duterte attended the handover ceremony of the vaccines, which were produced by Sinovac, at a Philippine Air Force base in the capital city of Manila.
The delivery of the vaccines will allow the Philippines to start mass vaccinations soon, marking a new phase in the country's fight against COVID-19.
The Philippines officially approved the emergency use of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, the country's Food and Drug Administration said on February 22.
The PLA previously delivered vaccines requested by the Pakistani, Cambodian and Mongolian armed forces earlier in February.
