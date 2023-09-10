Al-Burhan Criticizes AU’s Role in Sudanese Affairs
Al-Burhan waves hand after his arrival in Ed Damazin on September 9, 2023
September 9, 2023 (ED DAMAZIN) – Sudan’s Head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, voiced strong opposition to the African Union’s interference in Sudanese affairs and its attempts to impose its vision for peace on Saturday. Also, he called on the organization to correct the positions of its staff members.
The military-led government accuses the African Union of double standards after suspending Sudan’s membership following the October 25, 2021, coup. Additionally, the Sudanese foreign ministry criticized the reception of a representative of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).
An aide to the AUC chairperson on Thursday triggered an additional crisis by using tough terms against the de facto government. The move increased tensions between Sudan and the regional organization, which wants to play a role in the resolution of the Sudanese crisis.
In a speech delivered in Ed Damazin, the capital of the Blue Nile region, al-Burhan sharply criticized the African Union and any potential role it might play in achieving peace. He emphasized that Sudan does not reject peace but does not seek a peace agreement that returns the situation to what it was before the outbreak of the war in Sudan between its military and the paramilitary forces.
He stated that his country could end the conflict without the African Union’s assistance if it continued along the same lines, demanding that it correct its stance and that of its members, referring to a statement by a former Mauritanian diplomat against the foreign ministry.
“The African Union is not allowed to interfere in our internal affairs. We do not reject peace, and our view is that it (peace) will come after getting rid of anyone who tries to form another army, attack others, and seek control of the state through illegitimate means.”
“If this is your approach, then we can end the conflict without your help. And, If IGAD (the Intergovernmental Authority on Development) deviates from its path, we Sudanese can solve our problems without the need for anyone.”
The Sudanese government has urged the African Union to lift the sanctions imposed following the October 25, 2021, coup that ousted the civilian government. On another hand, Sudan has been calling on IGAD to replace Kenya’s chairmanship of the quartet group to resolve the Sudanese conflict.
He called for classifying the RSF as a terrorist group, saying, “We are witnesses to their crimes, in which they employed mercenaries of various nationalities.” He was referring to the war crimes, looting and occupation of the civilians’ houses by the RSF elements.
General Al-Burhan also reiterated his call to the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu to join the peace process.
After moving to Port Sudan from Khartoum, al-Burhan visited several Sudanese regions and carried out visits to Egypt, South Sudan, and Qatar.
