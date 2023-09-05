Cuban President Arrives in Mozambique on Official Visit
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived today in Mozambique to strengthen the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that unite the two nations.
August 25, 2023 09:08:44
The Cuban president traveled to Maputo from South Africa, where he participated in the BRICS Summit on behalf of the Group of 77 plus China and held meetings with solidarity groups.
During his stay in this African nation, the head of state will meet with Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, with collaborators from the Caribbean nation who work there, representatives of solidarity movements and Cuban residents.
The visit takes place on the eve of the 48th anniversary of the relations between Cuba and Mozambique, signed on August 27, 1975, which confers a very special character to this meeting.
The history of cooperation between the two countries is marked by the friendship between the first Mozambican president and independence fighter, Samora Machel, and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, who visited the city of Beira in March 1977.
From those early moments to the present, the ties between the two nations have been close.
Many Mozambicans have benefited from their cooperation, both through the contribution of Cuban cooperants in different spheres of economic and social development, as well as through the training of thousands of young people from this country in the Caribbean.
