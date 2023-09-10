G20 Acknowledges Difference of Views, Assessments of Situation in Ukraine - Declaration
G20 leaders also call for full implementation of grain deal
© EPA-EFE/INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU
NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. G20 leaders have acknowledged the difference of views and assessments of the situation in Ukraine among its members, according to a final declaration of the New Delhi summit of the group.
"We highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs. There were different views and assessments of the situation," the document reads.
"Today’s era must not be of war," G20 nations said, adding that they are also deeply concerned "about the adverse impact that conflicts have on the security of civilians thereby exacerbating existing socio-economic fragilities and vulnerabilities and hindering an effective humanitarian response.".
