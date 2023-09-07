GFTUK Gives Performance to Celebrate DPRK’s 75th Anniversary
The central workers’ artistic motivational team of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea gave a performance “Our Prospering Republic” at the Central Hall of Workers on September 6 in celebration of the 75th founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
It was seen by TU officials and workers and TU members in the capital city of Pyongyang.
It began with chorus “Song of the Proclamation of the People’s Republic”.
The performers sang highly of the immortal revolutionary exploits of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il who opened up a new era of building a people-centred socialist state and laid lasting foundations for building a thriving country.
Female quartet “My Country Filled with Hope”, female duet “On This Land under This Sky” and other numbers instilled into the audience confidence that their country which takes a leap forward with youthful vigour under the leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who puts the dignity and prestige of the state on the highest level will be prosperous for all eternity.
The performance which came to a close with choruses “Our National Flag” and “Glory to General Kim Jong Un” represented well the revolutionary enthusiasm of all the workers and TU members.
