Kim Jong Un Leaves Pyongyang on Special Train for Visit to Russia — Radio Station
TOKYO, September 12. /TASS/. North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang on a special train in the late afternoon on September 10 for a visit to Russia, the Voice of Korea radio station reported.
It is stressed that he will be accompanied by North Korea’s high-ranking party, government and military officials on his trip.
According to photographs published by the Korean Central News Agency, among others, the special train was boarded by Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, and Pak Jong-chon, head of the Workers’ Party of Korea military directorate. That said, members of the delegation have not been officially announced.
On September 11, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un would take place shortly. The Korean Central News Agency has also announced the North Korean leader’s upcoming visit to Russia.
