Pukjung Machine Complex and Major Munitions Factory Inspected
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, gave field guidance at the Pukjung Machine Complex and a major munitions factory.
He was accompanied by Secretaries Jo Yong Won and Kim Jae Ryong, Department Director Jo Chun Ryong and Deputy Department Directors Kim Yo Jong and Choe Myong Chol of the WPK Central Committee.
He was greeted on the spot by leading officials of the complex and the munitions factory.
He appreciated the workers of the complex for having boosted production, in hearty response to the Party’s policies of national defence and economic construction.
Looking round various production lines of the complex, he learned about the current state of technical equipment and the orientation of its technological updating.
He expressed full support and great satisfaction, after acquainting himself with the production goals to be fulfilled by the Party members and other working people of the complex by the end of the year.
Noting that the complex plays an important role that no others can replace in developing the shipbuilding industry of the country and strengthening the naval forces of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un put forward a revolutionary policy on ushering in a new era of the shipbuilding industry to the complex.
He affirmed that a plenary meeting of the WPK Central Committee would, in the future, set forth an important line of the modernization of the complex and the development orientation of the shipbuilding industry of the country. Saying that the WPK firmly believes the revolutionary working class of the complex, he expressed his great expectation and conviction that the Party members and other working people of the complex with the brilliant fighting tradition of taking the lead in implementing the Party’s policies of national defence and economy by fully displaying the revolutionary spirit of self-reliance with the spirit of devoted implementation in every decade of the revolution would heartily accept the new crucial decision of the Party Central Committee reflecting the important requirements of our revolution and unconditionally respond to it with exalted zeal.
Then he visited a major munitions factory.
He expressed his satisfaction over the progress made in the technological updating of the factory and indicated the orientation of establishing an additional production capacity.
Stressing the importance of the position and role of the factory in bolstering up the armed forces of the DPRK, he expressed his great expectation and conviction that the workers of the factory would uphold the Party’s policy of the national defence development with high abilities and performance, cherishing boundless loyalty to the Party and the revolution and patriotism.
KCNA
2023-09-03
