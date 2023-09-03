Russian Aerospace Force Delivered Drone Strike Against Fuel Storages
The fighter aviation shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft near Bekarovka settlement in the Zaporozhye Region
© Yuriy Kvach/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons
MOSCOW, September 3 /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force delivered a group drone strike against fuel storage facilities used to support Ukrainian army materiel, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Russian Aerospace Force made a group strike by unmanned aerial vehicles this night against fuel storages used for supplies to military vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the port of Reni, Odessa Region. The strike objective was achieved. All the designated targets were engaged," the ministry said.
"Tactical and army aviation, rocket troops and artillery of battlegroups of the Russian Federation Armed Forces engaged manpower and materiel of the adversary in 119 areas," the ministry informed. Furthermore, the fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft near Bekarovka settlement in the Zaporozhye Region.
Ukrainian Drone Control Station Destroyed - Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian Air Defence intercepted HIMARS projectiles, a JDAM air bomb, and shot down thirty four Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours
MOSCOW, September 3 /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Ukrainian drone control station in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the Krasny Liman area, up to fifty Ukrainian servicemen, two pickup trucks, and an unmanned aerial vehicles control station in the vicinity of Chervonaya Dibrova settlement of the Lugansk People’s Republic were destroyed," the ministry said.
The Russian military also repelled six attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk Region and destroyed two armored combat vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, and a Krab self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry added.
The Russian Air Defence intercepted HIMARS projectiles, a JDAM air bomb, and shot down thirty four Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The air defense means intercepted five HIMARS rocket projectiles and a US-made JDAM guided bomb," the ministry informed. Thirty-four Ukrainian drones were destroyed and suppressed by radioelectronic warfare means, the ministry added.
In total from the start of the special military operation, there were destroyed 467 airplanes, 247 helicopters, 6,352 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,634 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 1,147 multiple launch rocket systems, 6,197 field artillery units and mortars and 12,660 special military vehicles, the defense ministry noted.
