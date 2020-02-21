Algeria Deports German for Sacking 900 Workers
Middle East Monitor
Algeria yesterday issued an order to deport the country head of the Qatari telecommunications company Ooredoo for “sacking 900 Algerian workers”.
An-Nahar reported that the Algerian President Abdelmajid Taboun ordered the “immediate expulsion and deportation of the general manager of Ooredoo.” The newspaper added that German national Nikolai Beckers was firing workers at a time when the company “was not suffering any financial problems and was making profits”.
In August, Ooredoo announced Beckers’ appointment as chief executive officer (CEO). Beckers was reported to have held senior roles at a number of multinational organisations in Europe and Asia, with more than 20 years of experience in the communications and information technology sector. He holds a degree in business administration from University of Cologne, Germany.
Ooredoo QSC is an international company headquartered in Doha, Qatar. Its international chairman is Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohammed Bin Suad Al Thani.
