Algerian President Says French Massacred Over 5 Million – Erdoğan
Ahval News
Turkey has asked Algeria to share documents exposing the killing of more than five million Algerians by the French, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told Erdoğan a figure for deaths under French colonialism that is unknown to most world leaders, the Turkish president told reporters during his return flight from a three-stop tour that included Algeria, Gambia and Senegal.
“He says more than 5 million people were killed by the French in 130 years,” Yeni Şafak daily quoted Erdoğan as saying, by referring to Tebboune.
"I said, 'If you send me documents on this, we will be very pleased.' We knew there were millions (killed), but I did not imagine such a figure," Erdoğan said.
The president said that the French had committed similar atrocities also in other African countries including Rwanda.
“Only (French President Emmanuel) Macron does not know about it,” he said. “When we tell this to him, he asks if we are giving him a history lecture.”
Algerian historians say some 1.5 million Algerians were killed during the north African country’s War of Independence between 1954 and 1962, while French historians put the death tolls as 400,000 people from both sides.
Rwanda accuses France of playing an active role in the genocide of 1994, in which about 800,000 people were killed. France formed a commission of nine experts last year to examine the atrocities committed in Rwanda 26 years ago.
