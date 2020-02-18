Column: Black History Month Programs Put South Suburban Chicago Focus on African American Literature and Arts
For 25 years, Rashidah Muhammad has worked to put the spotlight on African American literature during Black History Month at Governors State University.
She is carrying on that tradition this year as the university will host the African American Read-In, which is among a variety of Black History Month events and activities taking place in the south suburbs this month.
Students will join deans, faculty, staff and Chicago metropolitan area residents in reading excerpts from African American writers at Governors State’s Read-In in University Park, said Muhammad, who is professor of English and secondary education and holds a Ph.D. The event is among read-ins taking place across the country during Black History Month.
The National African American Read-In is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature, according to the National Council of Teachers of English. It was launched in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the council. The goal was to make literacy a key part of Black History Month. Since then, the event has reached more than six million participants around the world, according to the council.
“An English teacher in Tennessee brought the idea to the Black Caucus, and it grew from there,” during Black History Month, said Muhammad. “When it first started back in 1990, it would be held on the first Sunday in black churches. The first Monday it would be in schools.”
Now read-ins take place at different times around the country throughout the month, she said.
It’s very important because too often the works of African Americans in literature aren’t read, she said.
“It’s the story. It’s the history,” she stressed. “We need to be able to see ourselves in history and appreciate it and celebrate that.”
To paraphrase African American novelist Ralph Ellison, “We have to tell our own stories,” she said.
Muhammad brought the event to Governors State when she joined the university. Over the years, hundreds have participated, she said. Participants read poetry, speeches, songs and excerpts from short stories and novels.
“Last year, we had readers as young as 6 and as old as 83,” she said. “One student brought his guitar and played a song written by Sam Cooke, ‘A Change is Gonna Come.’”
This year, participants will read excerpts from speeches by former President Barack Obama, poetry by June Jordan, Nikki Giovanni, Sonia Sanchez, Gwendolyn Brooks and Richard Wright among other literary works.
“It’s open,” said Muhammad. “We get a wide variety. Some students read their own work.”
The event generates a lot of excitement on campus, she said.
“The community around the Chicagoland area comes out,” she said. “People bring their kids. It’s a great place for them to read in public. Students and people that work at the university are excited about it. Some staff talk to other staff and ask ‘Are you reading this because I want to read this. Are you doing Maya Angelou because I want to do ‘Phenomenal Woman.’ Can you do something else?’ Everybody wants to get involved.”
The read-in takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at GSU’s Hall of Honors. To sign up, visit rmuhammad@govst.edu or mwilkerson@govst.edu. The read-in is among more than a dozen events taking place at the university during the month that include an exhibit on black inventions, discussions on race and diversity, a fashion show and a natural hair portrait gallery.
Following are other Black History month activities taking place in the south suburbs.
Chicago Heights
At Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, students events include an assembly that will take students on “a journey through black education,” said Kimberlee Bateast, dean of discipline and an Afro-American Culture Club sponsor.
The event will look at the barriers African Americans have faced and overcome in getting access to education. It’s an important lesson for students to learn, particularly students who are indifferent about higher education, said Zorriante Brown, also staff sponsor of the club.
“Now we have more opportunities, but how did we get to this point,” Brown said. “Our ancestors fought hard for us to have this opportunity.”
That shouldn’t be forgotten, he said.
Activities organized by the school’s Afro-American Culture include a Represent a College/Trade Day. Students are being encouraged to wear apparel highlighting a historically black college or university or other apparel that represents post secondary education.
Other events include Positive Inspiration Shirt Day, with students encouraged to wear a shirt or hoodie related to a famous African American hero or that depicts positive expressions or quotes, Natural Look Day and Respect the Culture Day.
Club member and Bloom High School ninth grader Amare Ward takes pride in the observations.
“Black History Month shows off all of our accomplishments,” he said. “It tells what we stand for. It’s very important not to lose that to the hands of time.”
Christopher Paicely, a junior at Bloom, shared similar sentiments.
“Black History Month is important to me because it is looking back on all of the incredible wonderful things we have done throughout history…It’s something to be admired.”
Glenwood-Lynwood
The Glenwood-Lynwood Public Library District, 19901 Stony Island Ave., Lynwood, has several events planned including featuring the documentary 13th by director Ava DuVernay from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21; a presentation on Exceptional Men in Black History from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22; a Celebration of Art & Black History Essays from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26; and its Fifth Annual Soul Train party from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Registration to the events is required. For more information, go to glpld.org/black-history-month-programming/.
Flossmoor is celebrating Black History Month by featuring stories of local African American artists on its website at www.flossmoor.org/410/Black-History-Month-Features.
The village also is partnering with Flossmoor Public Library to host a presentation by author Larry McClellan on the role the Chicago Southland played in the Underground Railroad. That will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at Flossmoor Village Hall, 2800 Flossmoor Road.
Francine Knowles is a freelance columnist for the Daily Southtown.
