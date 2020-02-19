DR Congo: Effort to End Rebel Attacks in the East
by Catherine Soi
15 Feb 2020
Government soldiers and UN peacekeepers are struggling to stop rebel attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Close to 1,000 civilians have been killed since the government ordered the army to root out the ADF, or Allied Democratic Forces, with fighting forcing villagers to leave their homes in the eastern region of Beni.
Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi has this exclusive report.
