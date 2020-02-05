Four Citizens Martyred in Terrorist Attacks on Hamadaniyah in Aleppo
Aleppo, SANA-Four citizens, among them a child, were martyred while 7 others were injured in rocket shells launched by terrorist groups on the residential area of Hamadaniyah in Aleppo city.
A police source told SANA that the terrorist groups, positioned in the western countryside, attacked residential houses with rocket shells in Hamadaniyah neighborhood, claiming the lives of 4 citizens and injuring 7 others.
The source added that the terrorist attacks caused material damages to the properties.
Mazen Eyon
