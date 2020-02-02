Ghana Tasked To Implement Vigilantism and Related Offences Laws
Feb 2, 2020
CSOs Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sub-Platform 16 (SDG16) has called on the government as a matter of urgency to swiftly implement the Vigilantism and Related Offences Laws in the country.
According to them, the purpose of the law is to disband political party vigilante groups and forbid acts of vigilantism in the country, following the continuous violence that has characterised the country’s by-elections.
Madam Faustina Djabatey the Communications Officer, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) made this known during a press conference which was held in Accra to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye-election Violence.
“We acknowledge the President’s good decision of setting up the Commission of Enquiry to investigate the violence and the good work by the commission, our worry has to do with the implementation of the recommendations.
Not much has been heard of the implementation after the government issued its white paper on the Commission of Inquiry’s report,” she stated.
This she said, the law when fully implemented it will stand the test of time, deepen Ghana’s democracy and ensure that acts of violence and any other actions of that nature.
The culture of impunity related to electoral violence persists because culprits are not made to face the full rigours of the law.
“The peace and security of Ghana, a country touted as a beacon of democracy in Africa is continuously being threatened by partisan vigilantism, which rears its ugly head particularly during elections.
We use this opportunity to remind the political parties that the peace and stability of this country is bigger than ideological and personal ambitions,” she emphasized.
Madam Faustina Djabatey, also seized the opportunity to advise political to incite their supporters to be violent but rather support the state institutions to do their work and channel complaints and grievances to the appropriate quarters.
“Allow the state security agencies with responsibilities during elections to undertake their duties without influence,” she advised.
The Ayawaso West Wougon by-election was to elect a member of parliament after the death of the sitting Member of Parliament Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, but was suddenly disrupted by a group of uniformed men from the National Security, which ended in violence and bloodshed on January 31, 2019.
Source : Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh
