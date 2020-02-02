Ghanaians in China Safe, Despite Coronavirus Spread
Jan 31, 2020
The Ghanaian government has allayed fears about the safety of its nationals in China in the wake of the coronavirus disease outbreak.
In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration said that no Ghanaian in China has yet been infected by the coronavirus disease.
“Although we have 152 students in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, no Ghanaian has contracted the novel disease,” the release stated.
It added that the Ghanaian embassy in Beijing and the consulate-general in Guangzhou were in touch with the leadership of Ghanaian communities and the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in China for constant briefing about the welfare of all Ghanaian nationals in the country.
“The ministry and our mission in Beijing are currently engaging with relevant authorities both in Ghana and China on various possibilities for the safety of all Ghanaians in China,” the release said.
It urged all Ghanaian nationals in China to contact the nearest medical facility where fevers are treated, in times of emergency.
It also advised Ghanaians wishing to travel to China to buy medical insurance before departure.
Meanwhile, the Ghanaian government has set up a national coordinating technical committee to respond to the coronavirus.
