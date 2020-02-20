Namibia to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Independence
Feb 19, 2020
Thando Mnkandhla
The Namibian nation will be celebrating 30 years of independence on the 21st of March 2020. The main event is set to take place in Windhoek at the Independence Stadium.
The occasion will also coincide with the inauguration of President Hage Geingob, who will be serving his second and final term. The president is expected to deliver his inaugural speech. A reasonable number of heads of state and other dignitaries have been invited.
The celebration is a reminder that Namibia's freedom was attained after a long struggle for independence against colonialism. While celebrating 30 years of freedom and self governance, the nation has been urged to be united and jealously guard the hard earned independence and cherish the peace, stability and tranquility.
Speaking at the celebrations launch in Windhoek on Wednesday 19 February, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana said Namibians must use independence day to reflect on their history as a nation, to celebrate their achievements, fight against social evils, while building strong resilience to economic hardships.
Preparations are currently in full swing, with various sub committees under the National Committee on National Events tasked with various functions to ensure that this will be a memorable celebration.
