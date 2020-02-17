‘No Place for Eugenics in Government’
Tories slammed for hiring aide who has advocated for a ‘universal contraception’ to stop the ‘creation of a permanent underclass’
THE government faced mounting pressure today to sack a new aide who once advocated “universal contraception” to stop the “creation of a permanent underclass.”
Andrew Sabisky, 27, was hired after senior adviser Dominic Cummings put out a bizarre advert encouraging “weirdos and misfits” to apply for government positions.
A string of horrific comments by the researcher, which campaigners have said draw parallels to nazi ideology, were uncovered over the weekend.
This includes a comment on Mr Cummings’s blog in 2014 in which Mr Sabisky said existing vaccination laws could pave the way for mandatory birth control.
“One way to get around problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a permanent underclass would be to legally enforce universal uptake of long-term contraception at the onset of puberty,” he wrote.
“Vaccination laws give it a precedent, I would argue.”
Mr Sabisky also wrote another post circulated on Twitter in which he suggests African-Americans are less intelligent than whites, citing IQ tests.
His appointment has prompted a fierce backlash from Labour MPs and anti-racism campaigners.
Unite Against Fascism’s joint secretary Weyman Bennett told the Morning Star that the language of eugenics “has no place in government.”
“These people give a nod and a wink to the politics and ideology that led to the Holocaust,” he said.
“Sabisky said that the best time to be in the UK was the 17th and 18th century — this is a time when women and black people and working-class people had no rights — this is what he represents.”
Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett said that there were “no words” to describe the PM’s appointment of Mr Sabisky, and demanded the government sack him “immediately.”
Labour MP David Lammy echoed his colleague’s call, saying on social media: “So when Dominic Cummings put out an advert for ‘weirdos’ to work in Number 10, it turns out he meant supporters of eugenics. Deeply sinister.”
In a series of now deleted tweets, the researcher also described female Labour MPs Yvette Cooper, Angela Rayner and Rebecca Long Bailey as “dim,” while writing in another: “I am always straight up in saying that women’s sport is more comparable to the Paralympics than it is to men’s.”
He was also one of the planned speakers at a eugenics event at the cancelled London Intelligence Conference at UCL in 2018 alongside white supremacists.
Today, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was pressed on the issue in an interview with Sky News, but he refused to comment.
Labour MP Jess Phillips hit back, condemning Tory MPs for being “spineless and weak” for refusing to speak out against Mr Sabisky.
Mr Bennett said the appointment of the new aide reflected a wider shift in the Tory Party towards the far right, pointing to Britain’s “special relationship” with the Trump administration and the deportation of Jamaicans on last week’s charter flight.
He said: “Enoch Powell was sacked for his ‘rivers of blood’ speech, but now we have a PM calling black men ‘piccaninnies’ with ‘watermelon smiles,’ and he is re-elected.
“So there’s a shift. Today we are seeing more naked criticism.”
The new aide has been attending meetings at Downing Street since last weekend, according to The Times.
It comes after Sajid Javid resigned as chancellor following Mr Cummings’s involvement in the decision on who his advisers were to be in a messy Cabinet reshuffle last week.
