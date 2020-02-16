Pompeo in Senegal: Africa Caught in US-China Trade War
by Nicolas Haque
Mike Pompeo has arrived in Senegal on his first trip to Africa as US secretary of state.
He is expected to discuss security and economic cooperation with President Macky Sall.
Ahead of his visit, he warned African states against China's influence in the continent, saying Chinese investment "feeds corruption and undermines the rule of law".
There has been a recent spike in investment in African manufacturing by Chinese businesses looking to escape US tariffs on Chinese goods.
And, as Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque explains from Dakar, Senegal, not everyone agrees with Pompeo.
