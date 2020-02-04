Rand Edges High
The Euro-South African Rand (EUR/ZAR) exchange edged higher today, with the pairing currently trading around R16,087 as rising concerns over the South African Government’s tax and spending plans for 2020-2021 are rising, with further guidance for the nation’s economy essential to the nation’s domestic fiscal policy going forward.
Anezka Christovova, an analyst at JP Morgan, London, commented: “In the near term, (the South African Rand) is likely to be vulnerable to a disappointing budget. We have previously found that a reaction to a downgrade decision is more pronounced if it comes at a time when the exchange rate is not pricing the risk particularly well, trading fair or overvalued heading into such an outcome.”
The South African Rand (ZAR) is also being held back by rising global economic uncertainty, with China, a close trading partner to South Africa, coming under increasing pressure from the coronavirus outbreak.
— TorFX News.
