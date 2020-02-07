Raul Congratulates Vietnam on the 90th Anniversary of the Country’s Communist Party
Author: Granma news staff | informacion@granma.cu
February 3, 2020 13:02:18
Photo: VietnamPlus
The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, today conveyed his congratulations to Vietnam, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the country’s Communist Party.
In his message, Raúl reaffirmed the importance Cuba affords the relations of brotherhood and cooperation shared with Vietnam, while highlighting the celebration of six decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries this year.
He noted that this latest event is a symbol of the deep friendship between the two countries, as well as the willingness of both parties to unite in the face of challenges facing the world today.
The Cuban leader also sent his best wishes for Vietnam’s success in the construction of socialism in the future. (Vietnamplus)
Author: Granma news staff | informacion@granma.cu
February 3, 2020 13:02:18
Photo: VietnamPlus
The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, today conveyed his congratulations to Vietnam, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the country’s Communist Party.
In his message, Raúl reaffirmed the importance Cuba affords the relations of brotherhood and cooperation shared with Vietnam, while highlighting the celebration of six decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries this year.
He noted that this latest event is a symbol of the deep friendship between the two countries, as well as the willingness of both parties to unite in the face of challenges facing the world today.
The Cuban leader also sent his best wishes for Vietnam’s success in the construction of socialism in the future. (Vietnamplus)
No comments:
Post a Comment