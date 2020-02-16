SACP in KwaZulu-Natal Condemns the Torching of the University of KwaZulu–Natal
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Moses Mabhida Province (KwaZulu Natal) is disturbed by the acts that are bordering on terrorism taking place in University of KwaZulu Natal Campuses. The SACP condemns the torching of the university and all the acts of violence occurring there.
The SACP in Moses Mabhida Province does support many of the students’ demands but vehemently disapproves of barbaric acts of torching the university and damage to property. Such acts cannot be a solution but criminal acts which fit perfectly to a notion of counterrevolution. The Party is also very much concerned about what appears to be the collapse of student leadership, which has led to free-play of rampart lumpenism.
The violent acts we are currently witnessing in institutions of higher learning are a clear indication of the existence of a sinister agenda and aggressiveness of capital to wrest control of all walks of life to elongate their profit margins.
The SACP in Moses Mabhida calls upon the academic leadership in universities, the student leadership and the government to do everything within their powers to arrest this unfortunate situation in institutions of higher learning.
The SACP also calls for thorough investigation of these acts of damage to university property and for those who are responsible to be held to account.
Issued by SACP Moses Mabhida Province
Contacts:
Themba Mthembu
Provincial Secretary
Mobile: +27 83 303 6988
Nomcebo Msomi
Provincial Media Liaison
Mobile: (+27)76 969 5897
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Moses Mabhida Province (KwaZulu Natal) is disturbed by the acts that are bordering on terrorism taking place in University of KwaZulu Natal Campuses. The SACP condemns the torching of the university and all the acts of violence occurring there.
The SACP in Moses Mabhida Province does support many of the students’ demands but vehemently disapproves of barbaric acts of torching the university and damage to property. Such acts cannot be a solution but criminal acts which fit perfectly to a notion of counterrevolution. The Party is also very much concerned about what appears to be the collapse of student leadership, which has led to free-play of rampart lumpenism.
The violent acts we are currently witnessing in institutions of higher learning are a clear indication of the existence of a sinister agenda and aggressiveness of capital to wrest control of all walks of life to elongate their profit margins.
The SACP in Moses Mabhida calls upon the academic leadership in universities, the student leadership and the government to do everything within their powers to arrest this unfortunate situation in institutions of higher learning.
The SACP also calls for thorough investigation of these acts of damage to university property and for those who are responsible to be held to account.
Issued by SACP Moses Mabhida Province
Contacts:
Themba Mthembu
Provincial Secretary
Mobile: +27 83 303 6988
Nomcebo Msomi
Provincial Media Liaison
Mobile: (+27)76 969 5897
No comments:
Post a Comment