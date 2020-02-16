SACP Sends Condolences on the Death of Mozambican Revolutionary Marcelino dos Santos
The South African Communist Party (SACP) condolences to the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo), family and the people of Mozambique on the death of Frelimo's founding member and leader, Marcelino dos Santos, who died on Tuesday 11 February 2020.
A pronounced symbol of African liberation from colonialism and Marxist-Leninist to the end, Marcelino dos Santos will continue to be celebrated as one of the most prominent revolutionaries produced by the African continent. Together with other Mozambican revolutionaries, he played an active role in uniting three different liberation organisations to form one national liberation front, Frelimo, in Dar es Salam, Tanganyika, in 1962. These three organisations included the Mozambican African National Union, National Democratic Union of Mozambique, and the National Union of Independent Mozambique.
The formation of Frelimo, for Marcelino dos Santos served as its Vice President from 1969 to 1977, marked a major step forward in the fight against Portuguese colonialism and for the freedom of the people of Mozambique.
The challenge of rebuilding Mozambique in the 1970s and 1980s, a country bankrupted by the colonialist Portuguese regime, on the one hand, and under constant attack from the South African apartheid regime, on the other, called upon Marcelino dos Santos to work around a political strategy for the country while also playing a prominent role within Frelimo’s Central Committee. Together with his comrades and the independent people of Mozambique, they were able to lay the foundation for the building of a national socialist programme, the results of which remain visible among Mozambicans. The privatisation of land, for instance, was reversed. Land in Mozambique is today held by the state for the benefit of the people. The population was empowered by progressive education introduced by the Frelimo government, with the resultant skills helping them to rebuild their country and readily able to survive anywhere they found themselves especially during the era of incessant vicious military attacks by the apartheid regime.
While Marcelino dos Santos dedicated himself fully in the guerrilla movement, he was also a great writer and poet. His poetry was published in various works, including a collection written under the pen-name Lilinho Micaia which was published in the Soviet Union.
The SACP continues to support the people of Mozambique in their continued work to further develop their country. The strengthening of solidarity among African progressive forces, uniting under the African Left Networking Forum, is an urgent necessity in the struggle against imperialism and for African sovereignty in which the SACP will continue to play an active role.
