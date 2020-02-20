Saharawi Government Presents Condolences to Mozambique for Loss of Pan-African Leader Marcelino Dos Santos
18/02/2020 - 13:03
Gaborone (Botswana), 18 February 2020 (SPS) - Saharawi Ambassador to Botswana and Permanent Representative to SADC, Mr. Malainin Mohamed, presented Today his government’s condolences to the High Commission of Mozambique to Botswana, on the sad occasion of the passing away of the late Mozambican and Pan-African leader Marcelino Dos Santos.
The Saharawi Ambassador signed the book of condolences expressing “Saharawi government’s condolences on the occasion of the sad loss of one of Africa’s great sons, an intellectual and a freedom-fighter who has always supported all African nations’ rights to peace, freedom and independence”.
Marcelino dos Santos was born on 20 May 1929 in Lumbo, Mozambique. He studied in Portugal and France and was among the first Pan-Africanists to advocate among African students in Europe for the liberation of African countries from colonialism.
He was a founding member of FRILIMO and played a crucial role in the leadership of Mozambique’s liberation as a brilliant communicator and representative of his country and movement in all international forums, then as a member of the FRILIMO highest leadership assuming ministerial positions.
He passed away this Tuesday 11 February 2020 at the age of 90. (SPS)
062/SPS/SADREMBW
18/02/2020 - 13:03
Gaborone (Botswana), 18 February 2020 (SPS) - Saharawi Ambassador to Botswana and Permanent Representative to SADC, Mr. Malainin Mohamed, presented Today his government’s condolences to the High Commission of Mozambique to Botswana, on the sad occasion of the passing away of the late Mozambican and Pan-African leader Marcelino Dos Santos.
The Saharawi Ambassador signed the book of condolences expressing “Saharawi government’s condolences on the occasion of the sad loss of one of Africa’s great sons, an intellectual and a freedom-fighter who has always supported all African nations’ rights to peace, freedom and independence”.
Marcelino dos Santos was born on 20 May 1929 in Lumbo, Mozambique. He studied in Portugal and France and was among the first Pan-Africanists to advocate among African students in Europe for the liberation of African countries from colonialism.
He was a founding member of FRILIMO and played a crucial role in the leadership of Mozambique’s liberation as a brilliant communicator and representative of his country and movement in all international forums, then as a member of the FRILIMO highest leadership assuming ministerial positions.
He passed away this Tuesday 11 February 2020 at the age of 90. (SPS)
062/SPS/SADREMBW
No comments:
Post a Comment