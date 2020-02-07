Statement on the Outbreak of Corona Virus in China and the Country’s Response
The South African Communist Party (SACP) joins the World Health Organisation (WHO) in welcoming ‘the leadership and political commitment of the very highest levels of Chinese government, their commitment to transparency, and the efforts made to investigate and contain the current outbreak’ of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). At the Second Meeting of the WHO’s International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee held on Thursday, 30 January 2020, the WHO concluded that ‘China quickly identified the virus and shared its sequence, so that other countries could diagnose it quickly and protect themselves, which has resulted in the rapid development of diagnostic tools’.
The organic state capacity of China disproves the claims that the state is inherently incapable of optimal performance in economic activity and development. Assertions that the state is inherently incapable of developing organic productive capacity, including through state-owned enterprises, and playing a direct productive role in the economy and development, are based on liberal notions promoting private profit interests over serving and meeting the needs of the people.
The WHO commended China for taking strong measures including daily contact with it ‘and comprehensive multi-sectoral approaches to prevent further spread’. The response applauded by the WHO include the public health measures taken by the Chinese government in cities and provinces throughout the China, studies conducted by the state on the severity and transmissibility of the virus, and furthermore sharing data and biological material with the WHO. China has also made itself available to work with other countries that need its support. According to the WTO, the ‘measures China has taken are good not only for that country but also for the rest of the world’.
The SACP further commends the World Health Organisation for its swift response to contain the spread of the virus and efforts at co-ordinating an international response.
