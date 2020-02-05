Syrian Army Liberates Jazraya and Zammar Villages, Aleppo Southern Countryside
Aleppo, SANA- Units of the Syrian Arab Army liberated the villages of Jazraya and Zammar near the administrational borders of Idleb Province after eliminating the last gatherings of terrorists in them.
SANA reporter said that Syrian Arab Army units on Wednesday liberated the villages of Jazraya and Zammar in Aleppo southern countryside after fierce clash with terrorists, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammunition.
During the past few days, army units liberated a number of areas to the west and the southwest of Aleppo, including Rashidin /5/ Ma’arata, fuel caches, and Khan Touman stores and Khalsa after eliminating the last gatherings of terrorists in them and that came in framework of their operations which aim to put an end to the terrorists’ crimes and their frequent attacks against civilians and to end the terrorists’ presence in all the Syrian territories.
H. Zain/ R. al-Jazaeri
Aleppo, SANA- Units of the Syrian Arab Army liberated the villages of Jazraya and Zammar near the administrational borders of Idleb Province after eliminating the last gatherings of terrorists in them.
SANA reporter said that Syrian Arab Army units on Wednesday liberated the villages of Jazraya and Zammar in Aleppo southern countryside after fierce clash with terrorists, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons and ammunition.
During the past few days, army units liberated a number of areas to the west and the southwest of Aleppo, including Rashidin /5/ Ma’arata, fuel caches, and Khan Touman stores and Khalsa after eliminating the last gatherings of terrorists in them and that came in framework of their operations which aim to put an end to the terrorists’ crimes and their frequent attacks against civilians and to end the terrorists’ presence in all the Syrian territories.
H. Zain/ R. al-Jazaeri
No comments:
Post a Comment