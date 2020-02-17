Teachers' Unions Criticize Government’s 'Short-change' Pay Proposals
GOVERNMENT pay proposals for this year will “short-change” classroom teachers and senior leaders, four education unions warned today.
In a joint submission to an independent pay review body, the National Education Union (NEU), National Association of Head Teachers, Voice and the Association of School and College Leaders urged the government to make plans to address teacher shortages.
Boosting starting salaries to £30,000 and making plans to reverse years of pay erosion for experienced staff are among the suggestions.
The unions have rejected a rise of less than 3 per cent for most teachers and want a “significant pay increase for all teachers and leaders fully funded by the government.”
NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said: “Recruitment and retention problems affect the whole profession and we need a decent pay award for the whole profession, as the first step in the urgent restoration of the pay cuts teachers have suffered.”
GOVERNMENT pay proposals for this year will “short-change” classroom teachers and senior leaders, four education unions warned today.
In a joint submission to an independent pay review body, the National Education Union (NEU), National Association of Head Teachers, Voice and the Association of School and College Leaders urged the government to make plans to address teacher shortages.
Boosting starting salaries to £30,000 and making plans to reverse years of pay erosion for experienced staff are among the suggestions.
The unions have rejected a rise of less than 3 per cent for most teachers and want a “significant pay increase for all teachers and leaders fully funded by the government.”
NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said: “Recruitment and retention problems affect the whole profession and we need a decent pay award for the whole profession, as the first step in the urgent restoration of the pay cuts teachers have suffered.”
No comments:
Post a Comment