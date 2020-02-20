Worley Wins Mozambique LNG Work
Energy Voices
20/02/2020, 4:59 pm
Worley has won two master service agreements (MSAs) from Total for work on the Mozambique LNG project.
The agreements will see Worley provide in and out of country services, covering engineering, consulting and specialist engineering for onshore and offshore facilities. Worley said it would carry out the work via its local offices, with support from its global network, including its Advisian consulting unit.
The contract was signed with Total E&P Mozambique Area 1. The French company bought the asset in 2019 through the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum’s assets, via Occidental Petroleum.
Worley has been supporting work on the LNG plans since gas was discovered offshore in 2010, it said.
“We are pleased to continue providing services to the LNG development and to support one of Africa’s largest projects. Through the MSAs, we will help Total and its partners in the Mozambique LNG Project meet the world’s changing energy needs,” said Worley’s CEO Andrew Wood.
The Mozambique LNG project is expected to start producing in 2024, ramping up to 12.88 million tonnes per year of LNG from two trains.
The East African country will actually start producing LNG from its Coral South floating LNG (FLNG) facility, in the second half of 2022. A third project, backed by ExxonMobil, is expected to reach a final investment decision (FID) imminently and begin producing in 2025.
ALP Maritime Services announced this week that it had been chosen by contractors to provide vessels to the Coral South FLNG project. The TJJV joint venture of TechnipFMC and JGC have secured three ALP vessels to tow the 432 metre-long FLNG unit from South Korea to Mozambique.
Once in country, two more ALP vessels will be used to keep the Coral South FLNG vessel in place while it is hooked up with mooring chains.
FLNG is becoming more accepted as a means to export gas but Coral South will be the first located in the deepwater. ALP will use three of its 300ts Bollard Pull ALP Future class vessels, which have 24,400 bhp each, to move the FLNG vessel.
The company used two of those ships to move the Kaombo Norte floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units to Angola. The FPSO is a more modest 333 metres long.
The Coral South hull was launched in mid-January.
