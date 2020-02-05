Zarif Denounces Trump’s So-called Peace Plan as ‘Big Plot of Century’
presstv.ir
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has underlined the need for unity and solidarity among the Palestinian groups to counter the US’s recently unveiled pro-Israel plan which he described as “the big plot of the century.”
In a Wednesday telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala, Zarif strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s so-called deal of the century calling it “imposed and treacherous.”
He called for an all-out effort to foil the scheme and hailed the Palestinian leadership and people for unanimously opposing “the unilateral” deal.
Reaffirming Iran’s support for rightful and legitimate protests of the Palestinians against the Zionist occupation, the top Iranian diplomat called for Muslim countries to stand up to all “evil” plans hatched by the Americans.
Zarif also talked to Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, on Wednesday, during which he denounced the “deal of the century” as inhumane and cruel.
He backed the Palestinians in their condemnation and rejection of the plot and underscored unity between the Palestinian groups as well as freedom-seeking nations and governments in fully countering the scheme.
For his part, Hanieyh said the Palestinian people and leadership remained united in the face of the hostile plan and lauded Iran’s support of the Palestinian nation’s resistance.
Addressing a pro-Israel audience at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, Trump last Tuesday announced the general provisions of his long-delayed plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The US president said his proposed deal would ensure the establishment of a “two-state” solution. Trump also said Jerusalem would be the "undivided capital" of Israel.
Among other controversial terms, the Trump plan allows the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley. For the Palestinians, it would mean giving up a claim to large amounts of West Bank land — including places where Israel has built illegal settlements over the past half-century.
Palestinian leaders, who were absent during the announcement and had rejected the proposal even before its release, say the deal is a colonial plan to unilaterally control historic Palestine in its entirety and remove Palestinians from their homeland, adding that it heavily favors Israel and would deny them a viable independent state.
Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Trump’s pro-occupation plan will suffer demise even before the US president himself.
The Leader said, “The Americans are taking comfort in the belief that choosing a big name for the plot against the Palestinian nation will help it succeed.” This is while this “foolish and evil” scheme “has been working to their own detriment from the very beginning.”
The Leader emphasized that the plan is doomed to die even before Trump’s own death, adding that Washington’s push “will definitely end in failure.”
On Wednesday, Zarif also talked to Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on the phone, during which the two top diplomats dismissed Trump’s plan as disgraceful, cruel and doomed to failure and called on Muslims to adopt a firm stance in support of the Palestinians against the plot.
presstv.ir
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has underlined the need for unity and solidarity among the Palestinian groups to counter the US’s recently unveiled pro-Israel plan which he described as “the big plot of the century.”
In a Wednesday telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala, Zarif strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s so-called deal of the century calling it “imposed and treacherous.”
He called for an all-out effort to foil the scheme and hailed the Palestinian leadership and people for unanimously opposing “the unilateral” deal.
Reaffirming Iran’s support for rightful and legitimate protests of the Palestinians against the Zionist occupation, the top Iranian diplomat called for Muslim countries to stand up to all “evil” plans hatched by the Americans.
Zarif also talked to Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, on Wednesday, during which he denounced the “deal of the century” as inhumane and cruel.
He backed the Palestinians in their condemnation and rejection of the plot and underscored unity between the Palestinian groups as well as freedom-seeking nations and governments in fully countering the scheme.
For his part, Hanieyh said the Palestinian people and leadership remained united in the face of the hostile plan and lauded Iran’s support of the Palestinian nation’s resistance.
Addressing a pro-Israel audience at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, Trump last Tuesday announced the general provisions of his long-delayed plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The US president said his proposed deal would ensure the establishment of a “two-state” solution. Trump also said Jerusalem would be the "undivided capital" of Israel.
Among other controversial terms, the Trump plan allows the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley. For the Palestinians, it would mean giving up a claim to large amounts of West Bank land — including places where Israel has built illegal settlements over the past half-century.
Palestinian leaders, who were absent during the announcement and had rejected the proposal even before its release, say the deal is a colonial plan to unilaterally control historic Palestine in its entirety and remove Palestinians from their homeland, adding that it heavily favors Israel and would deny them a viable independent state.
Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Trump’s pro-occupation plan will suffer demise even before the US president himself.
The Leader said, “The Americans are taking comfort in the belief that choosing a big name for the plot against the Palestinian nation will help it succeed.” This is while this “foolish and evil” scheme “has been working to their own detriment from the very beginning.”
The Leader emphasized that the plan is doomed to die even before Trump’s own death, adding that Washington’s push “will definitely end in failure.”
On Wednesday, Zarif also talked to Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on the phone, during which the two top diplomats dismissed Trump’s plan as disgraceful, cruel and doomed to failure and called on Muslims to adopt a firm stance in support of the Palestinians against the plot.
No comments:
Post a Comment