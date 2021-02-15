China Reports One New Domestic Virus Infection, Breaking 7-day Zero Case Streak
By Global Times
Feb 15, 2021 10:52 AM
Staff members disinfect the Shijiazhuang Railway Station West Square in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei province, Jan. 31, 2021. Local authorities have conducted disinfection work on key public areas such as Shijiazhuang Railway Station to prepare for the work resumption. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)
The Chinese mainland reported one new domestic COVID-19 case on Monday, breaking the previous seven-day zero case streak.
The newly confirmed patient is from Gaocheng district in Shijiazhuang, North China's Hebei Province, which had not reported a single local confirmed case for the last 10 consecutive days.
The patient had been put under medical observation in an isolation center on January 10 and tested negative for both serum and nucleic acid tests during the quarantine period.
The patient came down with a fever on Saturday and was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Sunday.
All close contacts of the patient have since been isolated. Gaocheng is the only COVID-19 medium-risk area in Hebei.
In addition to the one domestic case, the Chinese mainland also reported eight imported cases on Monday.
A total of 61 recently infected patients had fully recovered and were discharged from the hospital with more than 1,600 close contacts were released from medical observation around the country on Sunday.
