December 12 Mourns SB Moyo
Senior Reporter Herald
THE December 12 Movement has sent a condolence message to President Mnangagwa over the passing on of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Sibusiso Moyo, who was buried at the National Heroes Acre last week.
Minister Moyo succumbed to Covid-19 complications.
In a statement, December 12 Movement International described the late national hero as a dedicated cadre who contributed immensely to the liberation and development of Zimbabwe.
“From his teenage years in the liberation struggle through his exemplary military service and educational achievements, through his tenure as the Government minister implementing the Second Dispensation in Foreign Affairs, Dr Moyo exemplified true Zimbabwean patriotism,” said the movement.
“Our experience with him continued the excellent relationship with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade that we have had for the past three decades.
“We have just read and from our humble view point as a non-governmental organisation agree with the designation of Dr Moyo as a national hero. Please convey our deepest condolences to Dr Moyo’s family, the people and Government of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, and the comrades in Zanu PF.”
Dr Moyo interrupted his high school studies to join the liberation struggle, and distinguished himself as a courageous freedom fighter who helped liberate the country from colonialism.
