Díaz-Canel Congratulates Workers Party of Brazil
In his message, the President expressed his appreciation of the organization’s years of struggle and recalled the significance of the 2003 victory at the polls of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Author: International news staff | informacion@granma.cu
February 11, 2021 08:02:39
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez yesterday tweeted his congratulations to the Workers Party (PT) of Brazil, on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of its founding, February 10, 1980.
In his message, the President expressed his appreciation of the organization’s years of struggle and recalled the significance of the 2003 victory at the polls of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leader of the PT.
"Congratulations to the PT on the 41 years since its foundation, years of struggle, in which, with Lula's victory in 2003, you defended democracy and successful policies of social justice and economic development to make Brazil a better country. Together we defend peace and a better world," he wrote.
Lula da Silva recently visited Havana to participate in the filming of a documentary directed by U.S. filmmaker Oliver Stone, and met with the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, with the Cuban President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also participating.
On that occasion, Lula thanked our country for continuing the struggle for full freedom and condemned the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for almost six decades. The party leaders discussed and reaffirmed the historic ties of brotherhood shared by our two peoples and organizations.
