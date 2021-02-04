Egypt Elected to Lead UN Peacebuilding Commission for the First Time, Succeeding Canada
Ahram Online
Thursday 4 Feb 2021
The results attest to the confidence of the UN and Africa in Egypt’s capability to bolster the role of the commission, Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN said.
Egypt has been elected to lead the United Nation (UN) Peacebuilding Commission for the first time, succeeding Canada, as Cairo seeks to focus on engaging all actors to prioritise “impact” in the support of national peacebuilding objectives.
According to an official statement by the foreign ministry, Mohamed Edrees, Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN, said Egypt’s election to lead the commission’s 15th session was a successful outcome of Egyptian diplomacy over a decade and a half in supporting the structure of the UN for peacebuilding since its establishment in 2005.
The election results attest to the confidence of the UN and Africa in Egypt’s capability to continue contributing effectively to bolster the role of the commission, he added.
“Egypt assumes the chairmanship in the wake of the successful conclusion of the third five-year comprehensive review process of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture,” Edrees said as he outlined the body’s work plan for 2021, according to a separate press release by the UN.
He said that Egypt remains fully committed as an African country to ensure the United Nations peacebuilding architecture remains engaged on the continent, highlighting that the commission worked in support of 15country and region-specific contexts, including 12in Africa in 2020.
On the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “we believe that the commission is best placed to mobilise support for recovery efforts in countries affected by conflicts.”
Edrees said he aims to further boost the commission’s role in building back better, while ensuring sustained financing for peacebuilding as a high priority for the commission’s ability and effectiveness.
“Egypt is also very keen to continue to promote and expand the commission’s partnerships with regional and subregional organisations and international financial institutions, with a view to ensure more efficiency and coherence in support of peacebuilding efforts,” he said.
