Ethiopia Reports 726 New COVID-19 Cases
Source: Xinhua| 2021-02-06 10:30:02|Editor: huaxia
ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia registered 726 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 140,883, the country's Ministry of Health said Friday.
The death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,136 as of Friday evening, after ten new deaths were reported, the ministry said.
The ministry said 999 more recoveries were logged during the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 125,241.
Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.
The country has so far reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the East African region.
The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of the virus.
The East African nation has so far conducted 1,991,072 COVID-19 tests, including 5,065 new COVID-19 tests during the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.
Ethiopia is one of the African countries which have conducted the most COVID-19 tests, mainly next to South Africa and Morocco, according to recent figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
