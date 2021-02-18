EU Seeking US Return to Iran Nuclear Deal
19 February 2021 12:52 AM
Jerome Hughes
Press TV, Brussels
European Council President Charles Michel says the EU remains committed to the Iran nuclear deal and is making efforts to facilitate Washington's return to the landmark accord. The European Commission says it is still working on efforts to allow trade between the EU and Iran in defiance of US sanctions.
The EU's executive arm, the European Commission, has just launched a new strategy designed to make the 27-nation bloc more assertive when it comes to trade policy. Apparently, the aggressive Trump-era highlighted weaknesses in this area. During an online press conference, we asked the commissioner in charge if EU firms will be able to trade with Iran despite threats of penalties from the US for doing so.
On Thursday, Charles Michel, who has a mandate to speak on behalf of the EU's 27 government leaders, held a phone conversation with the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani. A statement issued on behalf of the European Council's president says he told Rouhani the EU will continue to deploy efforts to facilitate the full implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement and America's return to the deal. Joe Biden has expressed his willingness to rejoin the 2015 international agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.
The point has been made by numerous commentators, this is not about Biden giving indications or keeping promises. It's about the United States respecting international law. After all, the JCPOA is underpinned by a United Nations resolution.
So far, however, Biden's administration has failed to take definitive action. The European Investment Bank has told us it will work with Iran once the conditions are right.
If Washington's illegal sanctions are lifted, Iran will be able to interact more freely with the EU across all industries, including energy.
The EU is not shy about releasing statements, but it's unclear what concrete steps the bloc, as the coordinator of the JCPOA, is taking to pull the US back into line.
