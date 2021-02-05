UN-backed PM Welcomes Appointment of New Libyan Executive Authority
TRIPOLI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Friday welcomed the appointment of a new prime minister and a new presidency council.
"We bless the success of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to select a new executive authority. I congratulate those who were chosen for the responsibilities of the new Presidency Council as the Prime Minister of the Unified National Government," Serraj said in a statement.
He also expressed hope that the new authority would support the upcoming elections scheduled for December.
Earlier in the day, members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) voted for a new prime minister and a new presidency council during a voting session in Geneva, according to the UN envoy in Libya Stephanie Williams.
About three months ago, LPDF members agreed to hold general elections in Libya on Dec. 24, 2021.
