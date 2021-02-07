Zimbabwe President Lauds China for Vaccines
Sunday Mail Online Reporter
President Mnangagwa Thursday lauded China for its pledge to provide vaccines to Zimbabwe, while re-affirming that all vaccines that will be imported into the country will be safe.
In an address to the nation, the President said the first vaccination phase will target health workers, the elderly and those with underlying diseases.
“Zimbabwe will receive 200 000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China. These will add to vaccines being secured under the AU facility, Covax as well as others procured under separate bilateral agreements.”
He added: “Our overall national response strategy has reached a stage where we can now introduce vaccines as a second front preventive measure. As such, Covid-19 vaccines which have been scientifically ascertained to be safe, will soon be introduced.”
