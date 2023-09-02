Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Political Misfits Satellite Radio Broadcast in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 29, 2023
To listen to this program go to this link: German Nord Stream Report, Niger-France Tensions, Affordable Housing (sputnikglobe.com)
The promotional language for the podcast reads as follows: "Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the increasing tensions in the situation of Niger as France refuses to remove its military forces from the country, French President Macron’s reaffirmation of support for French colonial forces, where the United States stands in this tense situation, and what could come next in the West African region."
No comments:
Post a Comment