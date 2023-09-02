Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on By Any Means Necessary Satellite Radio Broadcast on Wed. August 30, 2023
To hear this broadcast go to the following link: Gabon Becomes The Latest African Nation to Overthrow Its Government (sputnikglobe.com)
Pan-African News Wire editor Abayomi Azikiwe was featured once again over the Sputnik Radio Network in Washington, D.C. This time discussing the recently staged military coup which ousted President Ali Bongo of Gabon, a former French colony in Central West Africa.
The promotional language for the program reads as follows:
"In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss an emerging political crisis in Gabon following the announcement by military officers that they have ousted President Ali Bongo and seized power, how this situation relates to the ongoing political crisis in Niger and how France may respond to the events in Gabon, and how the legacies of colonialism in Africa are beginning to bear consequences for France as its former colonies continue to demonstrate anti-French sentiments."
