Celebration Performance Highlights Founding Anniversary of the DPRK
The artistic motivational team of the Central Committee of the Socialist Women’s Union of Korea and the members of the art group of the Pyongyang Municipal Committee of the SWUK gave a performance We’ll Support the Great Country Forever in celebration of the 75th founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea at the Hall of Women on September 5.
Officials of the SWUK and members of the women’s union in the capital city of Pyongyang enjoyed the performance.
The performance began with a narrative poem and song The Glorious Country and Pyongyang Is Best. The performers sang of the immortal revolutionary careers of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il who built the eternal home of people on this land and added ever-lasting lustre to it century after century and generation after generation.
When the songs We Follow His Tender Heart and Our Dear Marshal resounded, the venue of the performance was filled with boundless respect for and feelings of gratitude to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
The songs singing the feelings of ardent love for the country where people’s ideal and dreams come true, and the pride of all people that our ideology, our system, our culture and our life are the best revved up the performance atmosphere.
2023-09-06
No comments:
Post a Comment