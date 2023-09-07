DPRK Stamp Exhibition Opened
A stamp exhibition opened in celebration of the 75th founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
On the central wall of the exhibition hall are hanging photos of stamps bearing the beaming images of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il and the image of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
On display in the venue are stamps dedicated to the immortal exploits of state building performed by the peerlessly great men over the past 75 years since the foundation of the DPRK, successes achieved in all domains including politics, the military, the economy and culture in the annals of the national development and the heroic struggle of the Korean people.
Among the stamps are also those of various themes presented by stamp collectors in the capital city of Pyongyang.
The opening ceremony was held on September 5 at the Korean Stamp Museum.
It was attended by Choe Chang Hak, deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Ju Yong Il, minister of IT Industry, officials concerned, officials and employees of the State Stamp Bureau and stamp collectors and other working people in the city.
Ho Song Gil, director of the State Stamp Bureau made an opening speech.
After the ceremony, the participants looked round the exhibition venue.
