Nigerian Tribunal: APC Can’t Challenge Obi’s Membership Of LP
By John C. Azu
Wed, 6 Sep 2023 13:51:33 WAT
The Presidential Election Petitions Court has held that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the locus standi to challenge Peter Obi’s membership of the Labour Pary (LP).
APC and Bola Tinubu had in their petitions argued that Obi’s name was not contained in the list of LP members forwarded to INEC on April 25, 2022 and breached Section 77 of the Electoral Act, 2022.
But in the lead judgment on the objections by the APC against the petitions of Obi and the LP, Justice Abba Bello Mohammed held that the matter was solely an internal affair of the political party.
“It is only the second respondent (LP) that has the sole prerogative of determining those who are its members,” he said.
