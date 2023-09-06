NLC Calls Off 2-day Warning Strike, Directs Members to Resume Work Thursday
By Umar Audu
September 6, 2023
The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called off its two-day warning strike, directing members nationwide to resume work on Thursday.
The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in a statement on Wednesday, commended Nigerian workers for participating in the strike.
According to him, a significant stride was achieved during the two-day industrial action.
He said: “We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike.
“It is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.
“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight, we earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow, in accordance with our initial agreement,” Mr Ajaero added.
