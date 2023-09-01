Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. Aug., 2023
Listen to the Fri. Aug. 25, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the conclusion of the BRICS 15th Summit in South Africa where an additional six states were admitted into the economic bloc; the leader of the Wagner Group, Yvegeny Prigozhin, had recently been in Africa prior to his death in a private jet crash; Niger has authorized the military cooperation with Burkina Faso and Mali in the face of threatened imperialist-backed intervention; and the war in Ukraine continues with clashes between the NATO-backed forces and the Russian Federation.
In the second hour we look in detail at the outcomes of the BRICS Summit with a report from President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa and other analyses.
Finally, we continue our Black August commemoration with an historical review of the Emancipation Proclamation and the United States Civil War in the 19th century.
