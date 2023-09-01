Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Aug. 26, 2023
Listen to the Sat. Aug. 26, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of this program click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/26 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the racially motivated massacre of African Americans in Jacksonville, Florida; Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF ruling party has won another term of office in the Southern African state; the British Museum is saying it has retrieved some of the artefacts which were missing from the institution; and in Madagascar people have been killed in a stampede at a sporting event.
In the second hour we have details on the Jacksonville race massacre which took place earlier today. The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) has won another election to continue its rule in the Southern African state.
Finally, we continue our Black August month-long focus on the struggle of African people against enslavement, colonialism, neo-colonialism and imperialism.
No comments:
Post a Comment