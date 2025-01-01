Probe into Cybertruck Explosion, New Orleans Ramming Underway
By Al Mayadeen English
The US President said that the New Orleans ramming suspect was inspired by ISIS.
American authorities are probing "any possible connection" between a deadly truck-ramming attack in New Orleans and the Cybertruck explosion near a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, United States President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday.
Biden said that law enforcement is investigating the truck's explosion and possible connections with the New Orleans attack, saying, "Thus far, there's nothing to report on that score."
He also revealed that authorities reported that the suspect behind the ramming attack posted videos "indicating that he was inspired by ISIS." These posts were made hours before the suspect reportedly rammed a truck into a New Year's crowd in New Orleans.
"The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack he posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS," Biden said of suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen from Texas.
As for the Cybertruck explosion, FBI agent Jeremy Schwartz said that the Las Vegas blast was "an isolated incident," adding, "We do not believe that there's a bunch of folks out there supporting this or helping this."
Tesla chief Elon Musk said that the explosion was "caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck," adding in a post on X that it was "unrelated to the vehicle itself."
At least one person died and seven were injured in Las Vegas, while another 15 others were killed and 35 people were injured in the New Orleans attack.
