Israeli Warplanes Target Syrian Defense Production Sites
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli aircraft struck positions in northern Syria, amid the continued aggression on the country.
Israeli military aircraft struck Syrian defense facilities in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, in northern Syria, late on Thursday, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
The strike which targeted arms production sites came amid a continued Israeli ground aggression on the country. Currently, Israeli occupation forces have advanced to the al-Mantara Dam in the Quneitra countryside, the largest dam in southern Syria.
Israeli forces have taken control of the buffer zone east of the Golan, including six bodies of water and the Mount Hermon peak.
Earlier, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the scope of the Israeli occupation military's activities in Syria is equivalent to the size of two regular brigades. The report also mentioned an "urgent plan to reinforce control over Syrian Mount Hermon."
The plan involves establishing positions by the technology and logistics division at two levels: one at an altitude of 2,400 meters and another at the summit of the mountain at 2,800 meters.
This will include long-term infrastructure for hundreds of fighters who will occupy the sector, along with supply depots and means of resupply for periods of disruption due to snowstorms, with roads being constructed from the Israeli side.
